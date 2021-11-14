Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Chief Rosanne Casimir re-elected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2021 4:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir on how she provides leadership to her people' Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir on how she provides leadership to her people
In the first installment of the 2021 Leadership Series, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir speaks to Neetu Garcha about being thrust into the national and international spotlight when the remains of hundreds of children were found on the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. She talks about how she took on a leadership role and what she wants for the future – Nov 6, 2021

Members of the Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation near Kamloops, B.C., have re-elected Rosanne Casimir to another three-year term as chief.

Casimir ran for the first time three years ago and was officially re-elected Saturday night, earning 245 of the eligible 475 ballots cast.

Seven councillors were also elected for a three-year term.

Read more: ‘Meaningful apology,’ release of documents crucial to Pope’s visit to Canada, says B.C. chief

Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc was thrust into the national spotlight in May when unmarked graves of what are believed to be more than 200 children were found near the site of a former residential school in Kamloops.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the First Nation on Oct. 18, during which Casimir reiterated the community’s call for the government to fund a healing centre in Kamloops to help survivors and address the intergenerational trauma caused by residential schools.

Story continues below advertisement

The official swearing-in ceremony for the elected officials will take place on Monday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Tk‘emlúps Kúkpi7 (Chief) reacts to Vatican announcement' Tk‘emlúps Kúkpi7 (Chief) reacts to Vatican announcement
Tk‘emlúps Kúkpi7 (Chief) reacts to Vatican announcement – Oct 31, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
British Columbia tagFirst Nations tagB.C. tagChief tagIndiginous tagRosanne Casimir tagchief re-elected tagTk̓emlúps te Secwépemc tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers