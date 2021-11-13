Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary’s MEOW Foundation collects food, pet supplies in donation drive

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 13, 2021 5:41 pm
Donations for MEOW Foundation in Calgary on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. View image in full screen
Donations for MEOW Foundation in Calgary on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Global News

The MEOW Foundation, a cat rescue group based in Calgary, collected food, litter and cleaning supplies with the goal to “fill the van” with essential items for its adoption centre during a donation drive event on Saturday.

“We’re trying to replenish food and supplies for our adoption centre that we and the cats badly need,” said Rachel Nadler, a communications specialist at the MEOW Foundation.

“The Christmas season is the season of giving, and this is just one of many opportunities for people to connect with MEOW and support us and support the cats.”

Read more: Animal Rescue Foundation of Alberta at capacity for cats

The foundation said it has taken in almost 800 cats and finalized almost 750 adoptions so far in 2021. MEOW has about 200 cats in its care now, Nadler said.

Story continues below advertisement

“They have a variety of dietary needs — some of them need prescription food — so any support that we can get from the community is so appreciated,” Nadler said. “We also need supplies for our adoption centre like bleach, laundry soap, dish soap, paper towels — things like that, that go a long way.”

The same event is happening on Dec. 4 at Paws Pet Food, located at 8403 Elbow Drive S.W.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary pets tagMeow Foundation tagCalgary Animals tagCalgary pet food drive tagFill the Van MEOW foundation drive tagfundraiser MEOW Foundation tagMEOW Foundation Calgary tagMEOW Foundation cats tagMEOW Foundation donations tagMEOW Foundation fundraiser tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers