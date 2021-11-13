Menu

Canada

CUPE says media blackout in place in New Brunswick labour dispute

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2021 1:47 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick government, CUPE resume talks' New Brunswick government, CUPE resume talks
After days of no movement on either side of the ongoing labour dispute in New Brunswick, both sides have returned to the bargaining table. Premier Blaine Higgs says talks began on Nov. 11 and they are continuing. Nathalie Sturgeon has the story.

There’s no word on the status of talks in the labour dispute between the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the New Brunswick government.

The sides spoke Thursday and late into Friday and when contacted today, CUPE spokesperson Simon Ouellette would only confirm the union has agreed to a media blackout.

Read more: N.B. union talks resume, Premier Blaine Higgs remains hopeful for a deal

In an email, a government spokesman did not provide any details on whether there’s been any progress in the talks.

Thousands of public servants, including school bus drivers, educational support staff and workers in transportation, corrections and the community college system, have been on strike for over two weeks.

Read more: Liberal, Green leaders withdraw from COVID commitee as striking health-care workers forced back

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, a union-led court challenge to a previous government issued back-to-work order for striking health care employees is scheduled to he heard Monday in Fredericton.

CUPE claims the emergency order is unconstitutional and its fines are excessive, and a union lawyer has said the court motion will seek to have the order suspended until there is a ruling on the merits of the challenge.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
