COVID-19: 60 new cases in N.B. as outbreaks declared in 3 more First Nations

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and declared outbreaks in three First Nations communities in Zone 7, the Miramichi region.

In a release, the province said so far, two people have tested positive at Metepenagiag First Nation (Red Bank), four at Natoaganeg First Nation (Eel Ground), and eight at Esgenoôpetitj First Nation (Burnt Church).

“Following confirmation of positive cases, members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team were deployed to assist those communities with testing,” the release said.

On Friday the province also declared outbreaks in two other First Nations after 15 people have tested positive in Oromocto First Nation and 16 tested positive in Woodstock First Nation, both in Zone 3, the Fredericton region.

Story continues below advertisement

Almost 90 recoveries

Of the 60 new cases reported Saturday, 39 were unvaccinated and 21 were fully vaccinated.

There are 22 people in hospital, of whom 16 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and five are fully vaccinated. Of the 11 in intensive care, nine are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

There have been 89 new recoveries since Friday and there are now 551 active cases.

2:12 Health Canada decision on whether to authorize COVID-19 vaccine for children expected in one or two weeks Health Canada decision on whether to authorize COVID-19 vaccine for children expected in one or two weeks

The province says 86.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 93.1 per cent have received their first dose.

Booster shots are open for a number of eligible groups in the province, including people 65 and older, school personnel, health-care personnel and residents of First Nations communities. A full list of eligible groups can be found on the province’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

There are some areas with circuit breaker restrictions underway. Under those restrictions, private gatherings with people outside their own households are not permitted and travel to and from circuit breaker regions is restricted.

A full list of rules can be found online. Restrictions will continue for another seven days in the Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe areas in Zone 1, the Moncton region.

As well, on Friday, almost all of Zone 7, the Miramichi region, began circuit breaker measures which will last for at least the next 14 days. The restrictions will cover most of that health zone, excluding Black River Bridge and areas to the east, Murray Settlement and areas to the south, and New Jersey and areas to the north.

New cases

The 17 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

seven people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

a person 30-39;

a person 40-49;

two people 60-69; and

four people 70-79.

Fourteen cases are under investigation and three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 14 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

a person 30-39;

four people 40-49;

two people 60-69; and

a person 80-89.

Six cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and eight cases are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The eight new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

three people 20-29;

two people 30-39;

a person 50-59; and

two people 70-79.

Six cases are under investigation and two are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The three cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

a person 40-49;

a person 50-59; and

a person 60-69.

All three cases are under investigation.

The 18 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

seven people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

three people 30-39;

a person 40-49;

three people 50-59; and

two people 70-79.

Sixteen cases are under investigation and two are contacts of previously confirmed cases.