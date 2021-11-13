Menu

Canada

Man struck by vehicle in chain reaction, driver abandoned scene: Toronto police

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted November 13, 2021 1:17 pm
The scene of the collision in the area of Old Weston Road and Rowntree Avenue. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision in the area of Old Weston Road and Rowntree Avenue. Global News

Toronto police have released new details relating to a Friday night collision that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to a statement issued by the service, police were called to Old Weston Road, north of Turnberry Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Police said the 32-year-old man was outside his parked vehicle on Old Weston Road.

A white Chevrolet Cruze was driving northbound on Old Weston Road and collided with the parked vehicle, causing a chain reaction during which the man was struck, the statement added.

On Friday, police said the vehicle involved was believed to have been stolen and the driver abandoned the scene on foot.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the collision or have security video of the incident to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

— With files from Ryan Rocca 

