Man struck by vehicle in chain reaction, driver abandoned scene: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released new details relating to a Friday night collision that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to a statement issued by the service, police were called to Old Weston Road, north of Turnberry Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Police said the 32-year-old man was outside his parked vehicle on Old Weston Road.

A white Chevrolet Cruze was driving northbound on Old Weston Road and collided with the parked vehicle, causing a chain reaction during which the man was struck, the statement added.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, police said the vehicle involved was believed to have been stolen and the driver abandoned the scene on foot.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the collision or have security video of the incident to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

2:38 17-year-old girl struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough 17-year-old girl struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough – Oct 19, 2021

— With files from Ryan Rocca