Health

Canada donates nearly 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Uganda

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted November 13, 2021 12:25 pm
Click to play video: 'G20 summit: Freeland says Canada to donate 200M doses of COVID-19 vaccines by end of 2022' G20 summit: Freeland says Canada to donate 200M doses of COVID-19 vaccines by end of 2022
WATCH: Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Saturday at the G20 summit in Rome that Canada is donating 10 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer nations through the COVAX vaccine sharing facility. – Oct 30, 2021

Canada has donated nearly 2 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Uganda, according to the United Nations.

The shipment was part of Canada’s commitment to the WHO-led COVAX vaccine sharing facility.

Read more: Canada donated over 4M Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to COVAX. Today, 784K landed in Egypt

In a statement on Saturday, the UN children’s fund, UNICEF, said 1,904,140 doses had been received by Uganda’s ministry of health.

“This first donation of the Canadian-financed vaccines to Uganda is a significant moment and a concrete example of global solidarity in action,” Uganda’s Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said.

“We especially want to thank the Government of Canada for the timely and critical support they made to COVAX to make this possible,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News reached out to the Public Health Agency of Canada for comment, but did not get a response at the time of publication.

Click to play video: 'Calls to address global COVID-19 vaccine disparities at G20 summit' Calls to address global COVID-19 vaccine disparities at G20 summit
Calls to address global COVID-19 vaccine disparities at G20 summit – Oct 30, 2021

Last month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will donate 10 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to the COVAX vaccine sharing facility and donate $15 million to help make mRNA vaccines in Africa.

In all, between financial contributions and direct delivery of doses, Canada says it will help deliver at least 200 million shots of vaccine by the end of next year.

The World Health Organization has urged countries to donate to its COVAX facility initiative, staking the world’s economic recovery on the equitable distribution of vaccines.

–With files from The Canadian Press

