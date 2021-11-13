Police release identity of Toronto’s latest homicide victim

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released an image of the city’s latest homicide victim.

According to police, 36-year-old Toronto resident Nabila Aminzadah was killed in the east end of the city early Friday morning.

According to a statement issued by the service, investigators were called to a residence in the area of Meadowvale and Ellesmere roads at around 3:10 a.m. Nov. 12.

The woman was found with signs of trauma and was transported to hospital where she died a short time later, the statement said.

Twenty-four-year-old Toronto resident Carland Walker has been charged with first-degree murder.

This is the 75th homicide the city has recorded this year.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

–With Files from Gabby Rodrigues and Ryan Rocca