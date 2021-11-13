Menu

Health

Ontario reports 661 COVID-19 cases, highest case count in the past month

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted November 13, 2021 10:32 am
The City of Toronto’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Downsview Airport on May 12, 2021. View image in full screen
The City of Toronto’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Downsview Airport on May 12, 2021. Nick Westoll / Global News

Ontario is reporting 661 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total case count in the province to 606,507.

This is the highest case count in the last month.

Six more deaths were recorded on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 9,927.

The Ministry of Health reported that out of 661 reported cases, 388 were among those who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The remaining 273 of the cases were reported among people who are fully vaccinated.

Health minister Christine Elliot tweeted 131 people are in the ICU due to the virus. Out of the 131 patients, 118 people are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The remaining 13 are fully vaccinated.

According to the latest provincial data, 86 cases were recorded in Toronto, 54 in York Region, 49 in Ottawa, and 43 in Windsor-Essex. All other public health units recorded under 30 cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also reported 469 cases were deemed resolved Saturday.

More to come. 

