Health centre lab in Summerland, B.C. to undergo temporary closure

A health lab in Summerland, B.C., will undergo a temporary closure starting next week, Interior Health announced on Friday.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 16, patients wanting to use services at the Summerland Health Centre Outpatient Laboratory will need to visit either Penticton or Peachland.

According to Interior Health, the lab is being temporarily closed due to staffing shortages.

“Patients with existing appointments will be notified directly of alternative service locations,” said Interior Health. “ECG service is available in Penticton at the Penticton Regional Hospital or at Okanagan Clinical Labs.”

IH says walk-in service and appointments are available at nearby locations in Penticton and Peachland.

Penticton Regional Hospital Laboratory

550 Carmi Avenue, Penticton.

Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ECG services offered through Cardiology (walk-in service).

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Online appointment booking preferred or call 1-877-740-7747.

Limited walk-in service is available.

Peachland, Valley Medical Laboratory (walk-in service and appointments)

IGA Plaza, No. 26, 5500 Clements Crescent, Peachland

Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. is by appointments only

Online booking available.

Penticton Downtown, Okanagan Clinical Laboratory

Walk-in service only.

Suite 302, 383 Ellis Street, Penticton

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

ECGs performed on-site

Somerset Plaza, Okanagan Clinical Laboratory

Walk-in service only.

Suite 108, 2504 Skaha Lake Rd, Penticton

Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ECGs performed on site

