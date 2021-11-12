Menu

Health

Health centre lab in Summerland, B.C. to undergo temporary closure

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 7:30 pm
The Summerland Health Centre Laboratory will undergo a temporary closure starting next week. Interior Health says walk-in service and appointments are available at nearby locations in Penticton and Peachland. View image in full screen
The Summerland Health Centre Laboratory will undergo a temporary closure starting next week. Interior Health says walk-in service and appointments are available at nearby locations in Penticton and Peachland. Google Maps

A health lab in Summerland, B.C., will undergo a temporary closure starting next week, Interior Health announced on Friday.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 16, patients wanting to use services at the Summerland Health Centre Outpatient Laboratory will need to visit either Penticton or Peachland.

According to Interior Health, the lab is being temporarily closed due to staffing shortages.

Read more: 2 North Okanagan medical labs closing due to staff shortages

“Patients with existing appointments will be notified directly of alternative service locations,” said Interior Health. “ECG service is available in Penticton at the Penticton Regional Hospital or at Okanagan Clinical Labs.”

IH says walk-in service and appointments are available at nearby locations in Penticton and Peachland.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: 3,071 unvaccinated health-care workers are on unpaid leave in B.C. right now' COVID-19: 3,071 unvaccinated health-care workers are on unpaid leave in B.C. right now
COVID-19: 3,071 unvaccinated health-care workers are on unpaid leave in B.C. right now

Penticton Regional Hospital Laboratory

  • 550 Carmi Avenue, Penticton.
  • Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • ECG services offered through Cardiology (walk-in service).
  • Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Online appointment booking preferred or call 1-877-740-7747.
  • Limited walk-in service is available.

Peachland, Valley Medical Laboratory (walk-in service and appointments)

  • IGA Plaza, No. 26, 5500 Clements Crescent, Peachland
  • Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. is by appointments only
  • Online booking available.

Penticton Downtown, Okanagan Clinical Laboratory

  • Walk-in service only.
  • Suite 302, 383 Ellis Street, Penticton
  • Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • ECGs performed on-site

Somerset Plaza, Okanagan Clinical Laboratory

  • Walk-in service only.
  • Suite 108, 2504 Skaha Lake Rd, Penticton
  • Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • ECGs performed on site
Click to play video: 'Impact of vaccine mandate on B.C. health-care workers' Impact of vaccine mandate on B.C. health-care workers
Impact of vaccine mandate on B.C. health-care workers
