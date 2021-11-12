Menu

Crime

New information leads RCMP to area west of Kamloops in search for missing woman

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 5:23 pm
Kamloops RCMP is hoping someone saw Shannon White or her Jeep travelling west of the city on Nov. 1. View image in full screen
Kamloops RCMP is hoping someone saw Shannon White or her Jeep travelling west of the city on Nov. 1. Kamloops RCMP

Kamloops RCMP says new information has led them to an area west of the city as they search for a woman missing since Nov. 1.

Police believe Shannon White left her home in Lower Sahali around 8 a.m. that day, but never arrived as scheduled for an 8:30 a.m. shift at her job on Notre Dame Drive.

White’s vehicle was found parked on Nicola Street near 3rd Avenue the next day.

Police say they’ve since learned that White’s vehicle left Kamloops for about 45 minutes on Nov.1, not long after she was supposed to arrive at work.

The vehicle was spotted heading west on the Trans Canada Highway, which police say led them and Kamloops Search and Rescue to the area being searched on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“With this new information, the Kamloops RCMP are seeking any witnesses who may have observed Shannon’s Jeep west of Kamloops on Nov. 1, to please contact police,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dave Marshall said in a media release.

“We currently have a large Search and Rescue contingent searching for Shannon and we will continue to provide updates regarding the search and any additional assistance we may require from the public.”

Police said they were also at the Silver Sage trailer park on Friday as a part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.

Supporters have also created a GoFundMe campaign to help fund missing persons advertising and support her family.

