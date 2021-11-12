New Brunswick reports COVID-19 outbreaks in two First Nations communities

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials have declared COVID-19 outbreaks in two First Nations as it reported 65 new cases on Friday.

In a release, the province said so far 15 people have tested positive in Oromocto First Nation and 16 have tested positive in Woodstock First Nation, both in Zone 3, the Fredericton region.

“Following confirmation of positive cases, members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team were deployed to assist those communities with testing,” the release said.

It is unclear how many days it took for these cases to grow, as just 18 new cases were reported in Zone 3 on Friday.

Of the 65 new cases across the province Friday, 42 of them were among unvaccinated people and 23 were among fully vaccinated people.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently 19 people in hospital, of whom 15 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and three are fully vaccinated. Of the 11 people in intensive care, nine are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

The province also released a chart showing the rates of cases and hospitalizations per 100,000 New Brunswickers based on their vaccination status.

New Brunswick says the majority of new cases and hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people. Government of New Brunswick

“The risk of getting COVID-19 and being hospitalized remains far higher among those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated compared to those who are fully vaccinated,” the release said.

According to the province, 86.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 93 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

There have been 65 new recoveries since Thursday, and the number of active cases remains at 580.

Story continues below advertisement

Circuit breakers

There are a number of changes to circuit breakers throughout the province Friday night. Under those restrictions, private gatherings with people outside their own households are not permitted and travel to and from circuit breaker restrictions is restricted. A full list of rules can be found here.

As of 6 p.m., circuit breaker measures in Zone 2, the Saint John region, will end. This is despite the fact that 20 of Friday’s new cases are in that health zone.

“Most of the new cases we are reporting today in the Saint John region are people who were already isolating and then received confirmation from a PCR test that they were positive,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in the release.

“However, we are seeing some new cases in the Charlotte County region, so we will continue to monitor the situation. At this time, Public Health remains comfortable removing the circuit breaker for Zone 2, but we ask people to please remain vigilant and follow public health measures.”

Restrictions will continue for another seven days in the Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe areas in Zone 1. Other areas of that health zone will have circuit breaker measures lifted Friday at 6 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, as of 6 p.m. Friday, almost all of Zone 7, the Miramichi region, will begin circuit breaker measures for at least the next 14 days. The restrictions will cover most of that health zone, excluding Black River Bridge and areas to the east, Murray Settlement and areas to the south, and New Jersey and areas to the north.

2:10 COVID-19: New Brunswick Zone 1 outbreak should have been ‘significantly reduced’ by now, top doctor says COVID-19: New Brunswick Zone 1 outbreak should have been ‘significantly reduced’ by now, top doctor says

In the release, Russell said that zone has “one of the highest positivity rates in the province, which is why the circuit breaker measures are necessary.”

“Our contact tracers are working hard to trace the spread so that we can have a better idea exactly how it is being spread throughout the community,” she said. “Sticking to the circuit breaker measures, such as not having any household gatherings, will help limit the spread.”

New cases

The 20 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

Story continues below advertisement

nine people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

a person 30-39;

three people 40-49;

a person 50-59;

a person 60-69;

two people 70-79; and

a person 80-89.

Thirteen cases are under investigation and seven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 15 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under;

three people 20-29;

a person 30-39;

four people 40-49;

a person 70-79; and

two people 80-89.

Eleven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and four cases are under investigation.

The 18 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

seven people 30-39;

three people 40-49;

a person 50-59;

a person 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

Twelve cases are under investigation and six are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The three cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

a person 19 and under;

a person 30-39; and

a person 40-49.

All three cases are under investigation.

The nine new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under;

a person 20-29;

a person 30-39;

two people 50-59; and

a person 70-79.

Five cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and four are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement