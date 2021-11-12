Officer agreed to bribe and gave information to suspect: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Police Service says one of their officers has been criminally charged after confidential information was allegedly given to a suspect in a drug investigation.

In a news release issued Friday, police said that on Oct. 4, 2018, a Toronto police officer communicated with a man who was an alleged suspect in a York Regional Police drug investigation.

The statement said the officer was in communication with the man over the phone and on a messaging app.

Police allege the man offered the officer money to provide confidential information, which the officer subsequently did.

York police alerted Toronto police about the alleged communications and an investigation was launched by the Professional Standards Unit, the statement said.

In October 2018, Det. Const. Bryan Correia of Organized Crime Enforcement was suspended from duty.

On Friday, Correia was arrested and charged with breach of trust and agreeing to accept a bribe.

The statement said he has also been charged under the Police Services Act with one count of breach of confidence, one count of deceit, two counts of discreditable conduct, and two counts of neglect of duty.

The officer, who has 21 years of service, remains suspended with pay as per provisions of the Police Services Act.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 41-year-old Halton Region resident Gordon Broadhead was arrested and charged with breach of trust (counsel to commit) and bribery (offer).

