Saskatchewan reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

There were five new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday as active infections increased in Saskatchewan.

The recently deceased who tested positive for the virus include three in the 40-to-59 age group while the others were between 60 and 79. A total of 891 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the province since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Saskatchewan government’s dashboard, there were 122 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 79,334. Of the new cases, the provincial government said 93 were unvaccinated, which included 34 children under the age of 12.

The seven-day average of new daily infections decreased to 134 from 137 on Thursday.

Saskatchewan’s active infections increased, now sitting at 1,443. Saskatoon’s zone leads with 277 cases.

Hospitals in the province are currently providing care for 180 patients with COVID-19: 133 are receiving inpatient care and 47 are in ICUs. As of Friday, 62.8 per cent of the hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated.

There are 13 Saskatchewan residents in out-of-province ICUs, according to officials.

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 102 to a total of 77,000.

According to the dashboard, 1,690 COVID-19 tests were performed on Thursday. To date, 1,249,024 tests have been carried out in the province.

The total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,697,253.

