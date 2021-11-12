SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 3:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Children under 12 continue to have highest COVID-19 infection rates in Canada: Dr. Tam' Children under 12 continue to have highest COVID-19 infection rates in Canada: Dr. Tam
WATCH: Canada's chief officer of health Dr. Theresa Tam said on Friday that children under the age of 12 continue to have the highest infection rates of COVID-19 across all age groups in Canada.

There were five new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday as active infections increased in Saskatchewan.

The recently deceased who tested positive for the virus include three in the 40-to-59 age group while the others were between 60 and 79. A total of 891 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the province since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Woman whose cancer surgery in Alberta was delayed says she’s worse off now

According to the Saskatchewan government’s dashboard, there were 122 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 79,334. Of the new cases, the provincial government said 93 were unvaccinated, which included 34 children under the age of 12.

The seven-day average of new daily infections decreased to 134 from 137 on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan’s active infections increased, now sitting at 1,443. Saskatoon’s zone leads with 277 cases.

Hospitals in the province are currently providing care for 180 patients with COVID-19: 133 are receiving inpatient care and 47 are in ICUs. As of Friday, 62.8 per cent of the hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated.

There are 13 Saskatchewan residents in out-of-province ICUs, according to officials.

Read more: Subtype of COVID-19 Delta variant spreading in Western Canada: health officials

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 102 to a total of 77,000.

According to the dashboard, 1,690 COVID-19 tests were performed on Thursday. To date, 1,249,024 tests have been carried out in the province.

The total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,697,253.

Click to play video: 'Surgical patients still waiting for care after pandemic delays' Surgical patients still waiting for care after pandemic delays
Surgical patients still waiting for care after pandemic delays
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagCOVID-19 saskatchewan tagsask covid-19 update tagSask Coronavirus Update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers