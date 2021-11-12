Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged with manslaughter in connection with child death in Brantford, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 1:52 pm
Police continue to investigate a February 2021 child death in Brantford. View image in full screen
Police continue to investigate a February 2021 child death in Brantford. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

Two people are now being charged with manslaughter in relation to a child’s death in Brantford due to alleged negligence, according to police.

Investigators have released no further information about the case due to a court-ordered publication ban. A spokesperson for Brantford police would not confirm whether the accused were the child’s guardians.

Read more: Fire marshal joins investigation into fatal blaze at Brant County address

Charges of criminal negligence causing death were initially laid against the pair earlier this year on Feb. 12.

“Due to the circumstances surrounding the death, members with the Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services were called in to lead the investigation,” police said in an initial release in February.

“Officers worked with the Coroner’s Office and Center of Forensic Sciences to assist in determining the cause of death.”

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives now say “new information and further investigation” have warranted an upgrade to the previous charges.

Click to play video: 'New COVID-19 modelling shows increase in cases across most Ontario regions' New COVID-19 modelling shows increase in cases across most Ontario regions
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton news tagManslaughter tagChild Abuse tagBrantford tagBrantford Police tagChild Death tagBrantford news tagchild negligence tagbrantford child death investigation tagchild negligence case tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers