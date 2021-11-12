2 charged with manslaughter in connection with child death in Brantford, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people are now being charged with manslaughter in relation to a child’s death in Brantford due to alleged negligence, according to police.

Investigators have released no further information about the case due to a court-ordered publication ban. A spokesperson for Brantford police would not confirm whether the accused were the child’s guardians.

Read more: Fire marshal joins investigation into fatal blaze at Brant County address

Charges of criminal negligence causing death were initially laid against the pair earlier this year on Feb. 12.

“Due to the circumstances surrounding the death, members with the Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services were called in to lead the investigation,” police said in an initial release in February.

“Officers worked with the Coroner’s Office and Center of Forensic Sciences to assist in determining the cause of death.”

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives now say “new information and further investigation” have warranted an upgrade to the previous charges.