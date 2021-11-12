90% of eligible KFL&A population have received 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health says it has reached a major milestone in its COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Friday, the health unit said 90 per cent of those eligible have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Second doses are not far behind, with a more than 86 per cent uptake among those 12 and up.

The health unit says it has delivered more than 338,000 doses of the vaccine.

“I am so proud of our community and the people living in Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox & Addington for achieving this goal,” said Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of health for the region.

Oglaza credits the high vaccination rate in the area as a boon to the region currently seeing high case counts.

Story continues below advertisement

2:19 COVID-19: Eligible populations in Ontario can now book booster shot COVID-19: Eligible populations in Ontario can now book booster shot

Because of the efforts of everyone in the community, almost 90 per cent of individuals have chosen to get immunized, said Oglaza adding,”This fourth wave is more of a tidal wave than a tsunami.” he said.

Now the health unit says it is coordinating plans to get the rest of the community, especially those five to 11 years old, vaccinated when vaccines are approved for that age group.