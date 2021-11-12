Halifax police search for military medals stolen from hotel on Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police is investigating after four medals were stolen from a hotel on Remembrance Day.

In a release, police say they received a report of a theft from a room in the Lord Nelson Hotel at 1515 South Park St. in downtown Halifax.

“Between the hours of 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. a room on the fourth floor was broken into and items including electronics, jewelry and military medals were stolen,” it said.

The medals are:

Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) with silver bar;

Special Service Medal (SSM) with NATO bar;

125 th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada Medal;

Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada Medal; and Canadian Forces’ Decoration (CD) with two bars.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and is asking anyone with information about the incident or video from the area to call 902-490-5020.

The release did not include pictures of the medals but they can be found on the Government of Canada website.

Theft ‘disappointing’

In an interview, Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Cst. John MacLeod said the theft happened while the hotel room occupants were out of the room. When they returned, the items were missing.

MacLeod said it’s always troubling when a theft happens, but having military medals stolen on Remembrance Day is especially disheartening.

“Obviously, there is certainly significance of military medals, given the nature of them, the very important personal value and what they stand for,” he said.

“That someone chose to do that in spite of (Remembrance Day) certainly is disappointing.”

He could not say if there were signs of forced entry and was unable to give further details about the jewelry and electronics which were also stolen.