Crime

Thamesford grandmother remembered as ‘helping spirit’ after fatal crash

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 1:16 pm
Mary Hendriksen died on November 9, 2021 following a fatal hit-and-run in Thamesford Ont. View image in full screen
Mary Hendriksen died on November 9, 2021 following a fatal hit-and-run in Thamesford Ont. Via Brock and Visser Funeral Home

The Thamesford, Ont., grandmother killed in an alleged hit-in-run is being remembered for her generosity and thoughtfulness.

An obituary for Mary Hendriksen, 60, said she was beloved by her family, married for 38 years, a mother of four, and grandmother of eight.

“Mary was the rock to her family and lived her life with faith, love, and compassion,” the obituary published by the Brock and Visser Funeral Home said.

“Her generosity, thoughtfulness and helping spirit touched the lives of all those who were dear to her.”

On Tuesday, around 1 p.m., Oxford County provincial police responded to the scene of a crash on the 15th Line between Road 74 and McCarty Street in Zorra Twp.

Read more: Person in custody after fatal hit-and-run north of Thamesford, Ont., OPP say

Story continues below advertisement

Hendriksen was in a golf cart with two small children when police say they were struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene. The children were treated for minor injuries.

But, police said, Hendriksen was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

Police located the vehicle involved and charged Brandon Nairn, 35, of Lakeside with failing to stop at an accident resulting in death.

A celebration of Hendricksen’s life for family and friends is scheduled for Sunday, with a funeral to follow on Monday.

The family is asking in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Homes for Hope El Salvador and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

