Crime

Toronto homicide detectives investigating after woman found with trauma to her body

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 7:51 am
File photo - police tape. View image in full screen
File photo - police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Toronto police say they are investigating a homicide after a woman was found with trauma to her body and later died of her injuries.

Police said they were called to a residence near Ellesmere and Meadowvale roads in Scarborough at around 3:10 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said the woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Read more: Janitor at Toronto school allegedly sexually assaulted 9-year-old girl multiple times: police

A man was arrested at the scene, police said.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

