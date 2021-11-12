Toronto homicide detectives investigating after woman found with trauma to her body

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are investigating a homicide after a woman was found with trauma to her body and later died of her injuries.

Police said they were called to a residence near Ellesmere and Meadowvale roads in Scarborough at around 3:10 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said the woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man was arrested at the scene, police said.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION:

Ellesmere Rd + Meadowvale Rd

3:10am

– At a residence

– Woman located w/trauma to her body@TorontoMedics transported woman to hospital, she was pronounced deceased a short time later

– A man has been arrested at the scene#GO2177949

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 12, 2021

Advertisement