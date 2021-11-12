Toronto homicide detectives investigating after woman found with trauma to her body

Toronto police say they are investigating a homicide after a woman was found with trauma to her body and later died of her injuries.
Police said they were called to a residence near Ellesmere and Meadowvale roads in Scarborough at around 3:10 a.m. Friday.
Investigators said the woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
A man was arrested at the scene, police said.
The woman’s identity has not yet been released.
