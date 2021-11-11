Menu

Canada

No GO train service on Lakeshore West line this weekend due to construction

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 8:49 pm
A GO Train is seen in this June 3, 2021 file photo. View image in full screen
A GO Train is seen in this June 3, 2021 file photo. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

There will be no GO train service on the Lakeshore West line this weekend as crews complete construction, Metrolinx says.

The transit agency said that beginning late Friday and continuing until the end of service on Sunday, train service will be suspended.

Various replacement bus routes will be running throughout the closure of the Lakeshore West train line. For a full schedule, visit the Metrolinx website.

However, officials added that there will be no GO service (bus or train) at Long Branch, Mimico or Exhibition stations once the train service disruption begins.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will also be no GO bus or train service at Appleby, Bronte or Port Credit stations.

There will also be no Niagara train service this weekend and those looking to travel between Niagara Falls and Burlington can do so with GO bus route 12.

For those attending either the Leafs or Argos games Friday night, there will be an additional westbound train trip leaving Union Station at 10:30 p.m. and Exhibition at 10:37 p.m. making all station stops to West Harbour GO, officials said.

The final westbound train trip from Union Station will leave at 10:40 p.m. and Exhibition at 10:52 p.m., again making all station stops.

Westbound replacement buses will begin operating at 9:34 p.m.

Meanwhile, the last two eastbound trains from Exhibition to Union Station will leave at 10:50 p.m. and 11:20 p.m. and will continue on the Lakeshore East line.

