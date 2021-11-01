Menu

Canada

Metrolinx reports 89 bus trip cancellations as COVID-19 vaccine mandate takes effect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2021 12:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Metrolinx loses bus routes due to COVID-19 vaccine mandate' Metrolinx loses bus routes due to COVID-19 vaccine mandate
WATCH ABOVE: Metrolinx has scaled back bus service in Toronto and the Greater Hamilton Area due to non-compliance with the organization’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. As Morganne Campbell reports, there’s concern the non-compliance could trickle down, impacting rail service.

TORONTO — A transit agency serving the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area says 89 bus trips were cancelled Monday as its COVID-19 vaccine mandate took effect.

Metrolinx says the number represents approximately six per cent of daily bus trips, and some train cancellations are also possible.

Employees at the transit agency had until Nov. 1 to get vaccinated, provide a medical exemption or be placed on leave without pay.

Read more: COVID-19: Nearly 82% of Metrolinx staff report being fully vaccinated ahead of Nov. 1 deadline

Spokeswoman Anne Marie Aikins says the agency was gathering final numbers Monday but estimated that between two and three per cent of staff were on leave.

She says 97 per cent of employees had shared their vaccination status as of Friday, with 95 per cent saying they are fully vaccinated, 2.6 per cent partially vaccinated and two per cent were unvaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

She says cancellations are likely to continue throughout the week and customers should check for service updates.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
