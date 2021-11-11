Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Regina native Nicholas Dheilly signed by Saskatchewan Roughriders

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 7:48 pm
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive end Nicholas Dheilly.
Some local talent was added to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday.

Regina native Nicholas Dheilly, 24, signed with the Green and White as a defensive end, according to a press release.

The player began his U Sports career playing for the University of Regina Rams, where he was named the 2016 Canada West rookie of the year.

In 2018, he left his hometown Rams to play for the Canadian Junior Football League’s Okanogan Sun and was named an all-star after an eight-sack season.

Upon returning to U Sports football in 2019, Dheilly suited up for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, where he made 24 defensive tackles, six sacks and one interception before entering the 2020 CFL Draft.

He was selected 46th overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and played in four games this season, making one special teams tackle.

The Saskatchewan CFL club said Dheilly will be moved to its suspended list while he completes his COVID-19 quarantine.

The Roughriders host the Edmonton Elks next at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium.

High School Huddle: Nov. 9
