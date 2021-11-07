Menu

Canada

Sask. Roughrider Jon Ryan and family make $200K donation to Regina Rams

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted November 7, 2021 6:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Jon Ryan on his family’s $200,000 donation to the Regina Rams' Jon Ryan on his family’s $200,000 donation to the Regina Rams
WATCH: Saskatchewan Roughriders Punter Jon Ryan announced a $200,000 donation to the Regina Rams. The money will be dolled out in scholarships for student athletes.

Former NFLer and current Saskatchewan Roughriders punter Jon Ryan and his family unveiled a record-setting scholarship for the University of Regina Rams on Saturday.

Jon and his brother Steve are both Rams alumni and announced the $200,000 legacy fund for the program in the name of their father, Bob.

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Jon Ryan enjoying final years of football career

It’s the biggest scholarship donation in program history.

“It’s a really big deal for my family. Obviously, my father made a huge impact on this community. He loved the Regina Rams as my brother and I both played,” Jon told reporters.

The Bob Ryan Scholarship will begin this season with five $2,000 scholarships given out to Rams student athletes.

As a former student athlete himself, Jon remembers what it was like to be tight on cash.

“Being a student athlete, we didn’t have time to work. You’d have to be able to go to school, to work and to football, there just wasn’t enough time,” he explained.

“Just to be able to give a little bit of help to some of these players is going to go a long way.”

Read more: Western University offers $100K scholarships to 5 Afghan student refugees

Jon said it’s important for his family and himself to give back to the community by making this donation that has been years in the making.

“I’ve taken so much from this community, I’ve taken so much from this university and this team that there’s no way I can ever repay my debt and by doing things like the scholarship fund is just one of the ways that myself and my family try to make up for some of those things we’ve taken from this great place.”

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Jon Ryan eager to get started' Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Jon Ryan eager to get started
— with files from Ian Duffy

