Olymel names Yanick Gervais as new CEO following death of Réjean Nadeau last month

Meat processor Olymel says Yanick Gervais has been appointed president and chief executive, following the death of CEO Réjean Nadeau last month.
Gervais has been serving in the top job at the Quebec-based company on an interim basis since Oct. 7.
Nadeau, 71, died of cancer on Oct. 14.
Gervais joined Olymel in 2016 following the acquisition of La Fernandière, a company specialized in sausage production of which he had been co-owner and CEO.
He was most recently senior vice-president, operations at Olymel.
Olymel is a pork and poultry producer with 14,000 employees in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick.
