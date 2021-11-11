Olymel names Yanick Gervais as new CEO following death of Réjean Nadeau last month

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Meat processor Olymel says Yanick Gervais has been appointed president and chief executive, following the death of CEO Réjean Nadeau last month.

Gervais has been serving in the top job at the Quebec-based company on an interim basis since Oct. 7.

Read more: Olymel CEO Réjean Nadeau dies from cancer at age 71

Nadeau, 71, died of cancer on Oct. 14.

Gervais joined Olymel in 2016 following the acquisition of La Fernandière, a company specialized in sausage production of which he had been co-owner and CEO.

Read more: Quebec pork industry says thousands of pigs risk being euthanized if Olymel strike continues

He was most recently senior vice-president, operations at Olymel.

Story continues below advertisement

Olymel is a pork and poultry producer with 14,000 employees in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick.