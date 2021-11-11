Menu

Canada

Olymel names Yanick Gervais as new CEO following death of Réjean Nadeau last month

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2021 2:58 pm
The Olymel facility in Anjou is seen Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Montreal. View image in full screen
The Olymel facility in Anjou is seen Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Meat processor Olymel says Yanick Gervais has been appointed president and chief executive, following the death of CEO Réjean Nadeau last month.

Gervais has been serving in the top job at the Quebec-based company on an interim basis since Oct. 7.

Read more: Olymel CEO Réjean Nadeau dies from cancer at age 71

Nadeau, 71, died of cancer on Oct. 14.

Gervais joined Olymel in 2016 following the acquisition of La Fernandière, a company specialized in sausage production of which he had been co-owner and CEO.

Read more: Quebec pork industry says thousands of pigs risk being euthanized if Olymel strike continues

He was most recently senior vice-president, operations at Olymel.

Story continues below advertisement

Olymel is a pork and poultry producer with 14,000 employees in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
