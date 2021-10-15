Olymel CEO Réjean Nadeau dies from cancer at age 71

Send this page to someone via email

The chief executive of Quebec-based meat processor Olymel has died from cancer at the age of 71.

Réjean Nadeau had a long career in the sector, joining La Coop federée (now Sollio Groupe cooperatif) in 1976 and had managed OIymel since 1996.

He was responsible for an expansion that allowed Olymel to be active in Quebec, in Ontario, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

The company says Nadeau died of sudden and virulent cancer. He is survived by his wife, two children and grandchildren.

He informed the Olymel team of his inability to continue his duties due to the illness on Oct. 7.

Story continues below advertisement

Yanick Gervais, senior vice-president, operations, has been appointed interim president and CEO.