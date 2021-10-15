Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Olymel CEO Réjean Nadeau dies from cancer at age 71

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2021 2:08 pm
Olymel President Réjean Nadeau speaks to reporters at a news conference in Montreal Wednesday Feb. 14, 2007. View image in full screen
Olymel President Réjean Nadeau speaks to reporters at a news conference in Montreal Wednesday Feb. 14, 2007. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The chief executive of Quebec-based meat processor Olymel has died from cancer at the age of 71.

Réjean Nadeau had a long career in the sector, joining La Coop federée (now Sollio Groupe cooperatif) in 1976 and had managed OIymel since 1996.

He was responsible for an expansion that allowed Olymel to be active in Quebec, in Ontario, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Read more: https://globalnews.ca/news/7644245/coronavirus-alberta-olymel-outbreak-death-darwin-doloque/

The company says Nadeau died of sudden and virulent cancer. He is survived by his wife, two children and grandchildren.

He informed the Olymel team of his inability to continue his duties due to the illness on Oct. 7.

Story continues below advertisement

Yanick Gervais, senior vice-president, operations, has been appointed interim president and CEO.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Cancer tagQuebec companies tagOlymel tagolymel meat tagOlymel CEO death tagOlymel Quebec tagQuebec businessmen tagRejean Nadeau tagRejean Nadeau death tagRejean Nadeau obituary tagYanick Gervais tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers