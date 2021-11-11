Menu

Weather

Rainfall warning, with amounts nearing 50 mm, issued for Lower Mainland

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 1:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Large weather system headed toward’s B.C.’s south coast' Large weather system headed toward’s B.C.’s south coast
Chief meteorologist Mark Madryga has the morning forecast for Thursday, Nov. 11., including details of a rainfall warning as a large weather system headed towards B.C.'s south coast.

A rainfall warning is in effect for the Lower Mainland.

Issued by Environment Canada early Thursday, the warning stretches from Howe Sound through Metro Vancouver to the Fraser Valley.

Story continues below advertisement

The national weather agency is calling for rainfall amounts nearing 50 millimetres, spanning from Thursday afternoon through to early Friday morning.

A satellite view of the incoming weather system. View image in full screen
A satellite view of the incoming weather system. Global News / Skytracker

“A developing Pacific frontal system will spread rain into the Lower Mainland late this afternoon,” Environment Canada said in its warning, adding that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible, and that people should watch out for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

“The rain will become heavy tonight and then end early Friday morning as the system moves out of the region.”

Click to play video: 'Canada’s oldest living veteran honoured in Remembrance Day ceremony at Vancouver school' Canada’s oldest living veteran honoured in Remembrance Day ceremony at Vancouver school
Canada’s oldest living veteran honoured in Remembrance Day ceremony at Vancouver school
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
