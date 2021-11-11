Rainfall warning, with amounts nearing 50 mm, issued for Lower Mainland

Send this page to someone via email

A rainfall warning is in effect for the Lower Mainland.

Issued by Environment Canada early Thursday, the warning stretches from Howe Sound through Metro Vancouver to the Fraser Valley.

Sprinkles in some Lower Mainland places this morning – but steady, heavier rain will spill in from the west starting this afternoon. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/sDOpM3CHGv — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) November 11, 2021

The national weather agency is calling for rainfall amounts nearing 50 millimetres, spanning from Thursday afternoon through to early Friday morning.

View image in full screen A satellite view of the incoming weather system. Global News / Skytracker

“A developing Pacific frontal system will spread rain into the Lower Mainland late this afternoon,” Environment Canada said in its warning, adding that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible, and that people should watch out for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

“The rain will become heavy tonight and then end early Friday morning as the system moves out of the region.”

