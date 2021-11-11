Peterborough draft budget proposes 2.75% property tax increase; city police seek 3.49% budget hike

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough’s 2022 draft budget proposes a 2.75 per cent all-inclusive property tax increase.

According to the city, the all-inclusive tax rate increase would be approximately $45.17 more annually or $3.76 monthly per $100,000 of residential assessment. “All-inclusive” means the municipal, education and storm and sanitary sewer surcharge amounts payable.

The draft operating budget includes $298.2 million for services and programs such as fire, policing, waste management, road maintenance and more. The draft capital budget is at $93.8 million for infrastructure and capital projects such as road work, facility maintenance, replacement of a fire station, construction of a new twin-pad arena at Morrow Park and police capital projects.

“The City of Peterborough has done well navigating the trials of the pandemic and as we look forward there is still considerable risk,” stated Coun. Dean Pappas, city council’s finance chairperson. “The sizeable engagement through the public budget ‘road/home show’ is a credit to the good people of Peterborough.”

The city will hold a public meeting to receive community input on the draft budget at Monday’s council meeting. To register as a delegation visit peterborough.ca/delegation or call the city clerk’s Office at 705-742-7777 ext. 1820.

On Tuesday, local boards and agencies will provide budget requests during the city’s finance committee meeting. That will be followed by a series of finance committee meetings for council budget deliberations Nov. 22-25. All meetings start at 6 p.m.

Some of the groups to make presentations to the finance committee include:

Peterborough Police Service: The presentation includes a 2022 operating budget request of $27,975,480 — an increase of 3.49 per cent over the 2021 budget to “maintain existing service levels.” The service has two projects — $1,417,100 for tangible capital assets such as a prisoner van, computer hardware, software and equipment and a $27,500 request for the Police Service Strategic Plan.

: The facility’s presentation includes a funding request unchanged from 2021’s $2,325,000 ($1,550,000 from the city and $775,000 from Peterborough County). City staff are recommending a contribution of $50,000 to the Fairhaven Reserve to address future capital needs. Peterborough County-City Paramedics: The presentation includes a 2022 operating budget of $19,973,480, a 1.13 per cent decrease. The city’s contribution will be $5,481,393 — a 5.58 per cent increase. “The increase is resulting from cost pressures such as staffing, insurance, vehicle maintenance and IT costs.” Paramedics estimate the provincial government will provide $8,661,549 which would be $54,608 less this year (0.63 per cent). The city notes the budget is a preliminary estimate until the County’s approved 2022 budget is received.

Peterborough & the Kawarthas Economic Development : The presentation includes a $1,014,775 budget request, up 1.5 per cent from 2021. There was no increase from 2020 to 2021. The City and PKED are in the third year of a four-year agreement approved by council in December 2019.

Council is expected to consider approving the city’s 2022 Budget at its meeting on Dec. 13.

