Cannabis seized from vehicle in Lindsay, man and youth charged: police

Two people were arrested after cannabis was seized from a vehicle in Lindsay, Ont., Wednesday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers responded to a mischief complaint in the area of Riverview Road in Lindsay at around 1:55 p.m. Nov. 10.

Police say an officer located a vehicle parked in the area with three occupants.

The officer spoke with the occupants and noticed a “large quantity” of cannabis in the vehicle, police said. A quantity of cannabis products and cash were seized.

Two of the three occupants were arrested. A man was charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling and a youth under the age of 19 was charged with illegally purchasing cannabis as per the Cannabis Control Act.

The ages of the accused were not released.

To protect the identity of the youth, the name of the man is not being released, police said Thursday.