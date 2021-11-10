Menu

Crime

RCMP say 3 men charged after woman held against her will in Meadow Lake, Sask.

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 7:02 pm
Three men are facing forcible confinement charges after an increased police presence in Meadow Lake, Sask., on Nov. 8, 2021. View image in full screen
Three men are facing forcible confinement charges after an increased police presence in Meadow Lake, Sask., on Nov. 8, 2021. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

RCMP say three wanted men are facing charges after an incident involving an increased police presence in Meadow Lake, Sask., on Monday.

Initially, a woman was reportedly being held against her will by armed individuals at a home in the 500 block of 7th Avenue West at roughly 1 p.m. on Nov. 8, stated a press release on Wednesday.

Read more: Meadow Lake RCMP say several in custody after incident

Police said the occupants refused to let officers in, barricaded themselves inside and forced the woman to remain in the residence.

Five nearby schools enacted hold-and-secure procedures as a precaution while the incident unfolded, according to RCMP.

“I realize the anxiety caused by a large police presence in the city and the hold-and-secures at the schools,” Meadow Lake RCMP Sgt. Stephen Hurst said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thank the public for following directions and giving us the space needed to safely resolve this incident.

“This was a dangerous situation but we were able to quickly gather the specialized Saskatchewan RCMP resources necessary to rescue the female from harm’s way.”

Read more: RCMP deem Meadow Lake, Sask. campground incident to be murder-suicide

Meadow Lake RCMP said officers entered the home just after 4 p.m. and safely removed the woman.

She was not physically injured, according to the press release.

Corey Bouvier, 32, Kevin Bouvier, 38, and Ronald Campbell, 26, were arrested at the scene. They are facing multiple charges including forcible confinement and obstructing a peace officer.

RCMP said all three men had outstanding warrants.

The accused have made their first court appearances and are expected to appear next on Nov. 15.

Meadow Lake is approximately 255 km northwest of Saskatoon.

