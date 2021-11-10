Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 arrested after gun allegedly pulled during ice cream theft at Vancouver supermarket

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 4:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Suspect pulls gun in downtown Vancouver ice cream heist' Suspect pulls gun in downtown Vancouver ice cream heist
WATCH: Three people were arrested after allegedly stealing ice cream at gunpoint. The incident was captured on camera on Monday night at a grocery store on Robson Street. Vancouver police say one of the suspects was caught trying to steal three tubs of ice cream — worth $21.

Vancouver police say three people were arrested Monday night after one of them pulled a gun during the theft of three tubs of ice cream from a downtown grocery store.

A portion of the altercation between the suspects and an IGA employee was captured on bystander video.

Read more: Vancouver police arrest 130 suspects in shoplifting crackdown

According to police, a 40-year-old man tried to leave the supermarket on Robson Street without paying for the ice cream, when he was confronted by staff.

“There was a physical altercation. We believe two accomplices came to the suspect’s aid, one of them brandished a gun,” Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Click to play video: 'Chronic Vancouver shoplifter re-arrested for another crime' Chronic Vancouver shoplifter re-arrested for another crime
Chronic Vancouver shoplifter re-arrested for another crime

The trio fled, but police arrested them nearby. It remains unclear whether a real firearm or a replica was involved.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a theft that occurred over $21 in ice cream. We know that the violence associated with thefts like this extremely traumatic for the people working in these small businesses,” Addison said.

“Often times we have young people working their first jobs, we have small business owners trying to make ends meet, and nobody should be subjected to this level of violence.”

Read more: Vancouver police redeploying officers to ‘hardest-hit’ areas of downtown

Addison characterized the incident as the latest in a surge of violent shoplifting incidents in the city over the past two years.

Police responded to more than 750 violent shoplifting calls between the start of the year and the middle of October, he said, a 550-per cent increase over 2019.

The 40-year-old alleged thief, a 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were taken to jail over the incident.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagvancouver police tagVancouver crime tagGun Crime tagviolent shoplifting tagice cream robbery tagice cream theft tagice cream gun tagiga ice cream tagiga robbery tagiga theft tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers