Kingston police investigate numerous street sign thefts in University District

Police in Kingston, Ont., say they have recorded an uptick in downtown street sign thefts this year.

The thefts took place over the course of September and October, specifically in the University District.

“Street signs being stolen in the University District is nothing new, however this year Kingston Police, Kingston Fire and Rescue and Kingston Regional Ambulance Service all noticed more street signs missing than in past years. And it made their jobs harder,” Kingston police said Wednesday in a news release.

Monday, following investigations into the thefts, police arrested two 19-year-old women for possession of stolen property after allegedly finding three signs in their home.

Police say many other signs are still missing and come at a significant cost – $500 to construct – for the city. This does not include installation.

Local police continue to investigate the thefts and ask anyone with information to contact them.