Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Remembrance Day 2021 – BC Remembers Special

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 4:03 pm
Join us for a live stream Remembrance Day ceremony at Victory Square in Vancouver starting at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Join us for a live stream Remembrance Day ceremony at Victory Square in Vancouver starting at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Global News

Remembrance Day ceremony will once again be held in Downtown Vancouver on Thursday, although it will look different from years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials are asking residents to “remember in place” at home and watch the public service online to honour Canada’s veterans and to mark the 76th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

A modified ceremony will still be held at Victory Square in Vancouver.

Read more: B.C. woman crochets 100 poppies for flower’s 100th anniversary as a symbol of remembrance

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Vancouver reminds everyone that Victory Square will be closed, with no public wreath-laying permitted until after 4 p.m.

There will be no parade or screens for viewing the ceremony on site. Only official wreaths will be placed at Victory Square by a limited number of dignitaries invited to attend in person, in order to protect the elderly and health-compromised individuals participating in the commemoration ceremony.

“We have to restrict the numbers to about 50, plus a vigil guard, much like we did last year,” Director of Ceremonies James Stanton told Global News Wednesday.

The ceremony, which will run from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with no commercial breaks, will be broadcast on Global BC, in the post above and on the Global BC Facebook page.

It will be hosted by Chris Gailus.

Click to play video: 'Preview of Vancouver’s Remembrance Day at Victory Square' Preview of Vancouver’s Remembrance Day at Victory Square
Preview of Vancouver’s Remembrance Day at Victory Square

Stanton said a choir will be singing White Cliffs of Dover, wreaths will be laid and the mother of a soldier who passed away a few years ago and received the Silver Cross will be laying a wreath in his honour.

Story continues below advertisement

This year a familiar face will also be missing from the ceremony.

Longtime and former master of ceremonies, Cam Cathcart, passed away earlier this year.

Read more: WATCH: Remembrance Day 2020: BC Remembers Special

He will be honoured during the ceremony Thursday for his work and dedication over the years.

Stanton said he wants everyone to remember the goal of this event is respect.

“These men and women gave all,” he said. “The price of freedom is not free and just remember this – in 1939 Canada was a small nation, eight million people. A million men and women answered the call, went overseas. Roughly 40,000 are still left, the average age is 94. We need to honour them.”

He added since then, thousands of men and women have taken part in conflict and peacekeeping missions around the world.

This ceremony is about them as well.

Click to play video: 'Victoria woman makes 100 crochet poppies for centennial anniversary of symbol' Victoria woman makes 100 crochet poppies for centennial anniversary of symbol
Victoria woman makes 100 crochet poppies for centennial anniversary of symbol

Global National will be hosting a Remembrance Day special with Dawna Friesen, from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

That will be broadcast live on Global BC.

Global News will also be observing two minutes of social media silence at 11 a.m. in honour of Canada’s veterans.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Remembrance Day tagCanada Remembers tagRemembrance Day Vancouver tagRemembrance Day 2021 tagVictory Square tagCam Cathcart tagCam Cathcart tribute tagCam Cathcart Vancouver tagGlobal BC Remembrance Day tagremembrance day 2021 Vancouver tagWatch Remembrance Day ceremony tagWatch Remembrance Day ceremony live tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers