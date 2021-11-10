Remembrance Day 2021 – BC Remembers Special

Send this page to someone via email

A Remembrance Day ceremony will once again be held in Downtown Vancouver on Thursday, although it will look different from years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A modified ceremony will still be held at Victory Square in Vancouver.

The City of Vancouver reminds everyone that Victory Square will be closed, with no public wreath-laying permitted until after 4 p.m.

There will be no parade or screens for viewing the ceremony on site. Only official wreaths will be placed at Victory Square by a limited number of dignitaries invited to attend in person, in order to protect the elderly and health-compromised individuals participating in the commemoration ceremony.

“We have to restrict the numbers to about 50, plus a vigil guard, much like we did last year,” Director of Ceremonies James Stanton told Global News Wednesday.

The ceremony, which will run from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with no commercial breaks, will be broadcast on Global BC, in the post above and on the Global BC Facebook page.

It will be hosted by Chris Gailus.

Stanton said a choir will be singing White Cliffs of Dover, wreaths will be laid and the mother of a soldier who passed away a few years ago and received the Silver Cross will be laying a wreath in his honour.

This year a familiar face will also be missing from the ceremony.

Longtime and former master of ceremonies, Cam Cathcart, passed away earlier this year.

He will be honoured during the ceremony Thursday for his work and dedication over the years.

Stanton said he wants everyone to remember the goal of this event is respect.

“These men and women gave all,” he said. “The price of freedom is not free and just remember this – in 1939 Canada was a small nation, eight million people. A million men and women answered the call, went overseas. Roughly 40,000 are still left, the average age is 94. We need to honour them.”

He added since then, thousands of men and women have taken part in conflict and peacekeeping missions around the world.

This ceremony is about them as well.

Global National will be hosting a Remembrance Day special with Dawna Friesen, from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

That will be broadcast live on Global BC.

Global News will also be observing two minutes of social media silence at 11 a.m. in honour of Canada’s veterans.