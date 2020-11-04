Menu

Canada

Vancouver residents asked to ‘remember in place’ to mark Remembrance Day 2020

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 4:35 pm
Click to play video 'Reduced Remembrance Day ceremonies' Reduced Remembrance Day ceremonies
COVID-19 is changing the way Remembrance Day will be marked at Victory Square. Remembrance Day at Victory Square Director of Ceremonies Cam Cathcart explains.

The City of Vancouver’s Remembrance Day ceremony is still going ahead this year under COVID-19, but it will look different.

Officials are asking residents to “remember in place” at home and watch the public service online.

Victory Square, where hundreds usually gather every year to remember those who fought for Canada, will be closed, the city said in a news release on Wednesday, and there will be no parade or screens for viewing the ceremony on site.

A limited number of official wreaths will be placed at the Cenotaph and the public is asked not to gather to place poppies on the memorial.

Read more: No in-person Remembrance Day services in Hamilton this year due to COVID-19

The ceremony will be broadcast live from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Global BC, here on our website, and on the Global BC Facebook page.

