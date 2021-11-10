Construction projects on John Laurie Blvd, Barlow Trail completed

A trio of projects on busy roadways in Calgary’s northwest and northeast have been completed and should make driving through those areas easier.

Reconstruction of Barlow Trail N.E. from 4 Avenue to Sunridge Boulevard saw stormwater and drainage improvements, lighting and signals upgrades, and the addition of a median. Construction that began earlier this year also saw the addition of a multi-use pathway along Meridian Road N.E. north of Centre Avenue.

The rehabilitation of the 16 Avenue N.E. bridge over Barlow Trail was also completed, including the installation of new barriers and bridge deck, replacement of expansion joints and bearings, and other structural repairs.

View image in full screen A diagram of improvements to Calgary’s Barlow Trail N.E. and 16 Avenue N.E. bridge. handout / City of Calgary

In a statement, bridge project manager Jason Lin said the proximity of the two projects allowed the city to use resources more efficiently and mitigate costs.

Story continues below advertisement

“Completion of these two critical life-cycle projects will help ensure these busy routes stay in good condition and improve the experience for travelers in the area for years to come,” Lin said.

The restoration of John Laurie Boulevard N.W. from Shaganappi Trail to 14 Street was also completed, including four kilometres of pavement rehabilitation, replacement of damaged items like manholes, streetlights and catch basins, installation of high-tension cable barriers, and realignment of the Many Owls parking lot entrance at Nose Hill Park opposite Brisebois Drive N.W.

View image in full screen A diagram of improvements to Calgary’s John Laurie Blvd N.W. handout / City of Calgary

Pathways and accessibility ramps were also improved where John Laurie Blvd intersects with Shaganappi Trail, 14 Street and 19 Street as part of the construction that started in the summer.

“Incorporating both road restoration and pathway improvements as part of this project not only improves safety for drivers, but also provides better, safer connections for pedestrians and cyclists,” project manager Adrian Tanase said in a statement, stressing the importance John Laurie Boulevard plays in getting Calgarians in the northwest around using different modes.

Story continues below advertisement

The three projects cost $30.7 million: $12 million for Barlow Trail, $5 million for 16 Avenue and $8.7 million for John Laurie Blvd. According to the release, the projects came in on time and on budget.