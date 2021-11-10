Toronto city council approves plan to make CafeTO permanent

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto city council has approved a plan to make the CafeTO program, which allows for restaurants and bars to have new outdoor dining opportunities, become permanent.

The program was first introduced last year to help restaurants and bars serve customers outdoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It included the opportunities for sidewalk cafes and seasonal curb-lane patios.

Council’s vote comes after a staff report last month recommended that the program become permanent.

“The CaféTO program has helped more than 1,200 restaurants and main streets across the city and provided millions of dollars in support for the restaurant industry throughout the pandemic,” Mayor John Tory said in a City news release Wednesday following the vote.

“This successful program supports operators, protects jobs and creates vibrancy,” Tory continued. “It’s one of many important initiatives I’m proud we have put into place and I know it will help Toronto come back from the pandemic stronger than ever, while also providing much-needed support to local businesses for years to come.”

City officials said in the release that next year, permit fees will be waived for the program.

Officials added that a permanent CafeTO will deliver businesses supports through grants and promotional programs, and encourage outdoor dining in different areas of the city including North York, Scarborough, and Etobicoke.

Today, Toronto City Council approved a plan that will make the popular and successful CaféTO program permanent while continuing to deliver needed business support to restaurants including waiving permit fees in 2022. — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) November 10, 2021