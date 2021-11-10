COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 4 deaths, 121 new infections

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 death toll in Saskatchewan grew by four to 878 on Wednesday as 121 new infections were added.

The recently deceased who tested positive for the virus include one person in the 40-to-59 age group while the others were 80 or older.

According to the provincial government’s dashboard, the overall infection total in the province is up to 79,030. Of the new cases, the provincial government said 86 were unvaccinated, which included 47 children under the age of 12.

The seven-day average of new daily infections decreased to 138 from 146 on Tuesday.

The province’s active infections dropped to 1,374. This is the lowest number since Aug. 19 when it was 1,203.

Story continues below advertisement

Hospitals in the province are currently providing care for 187 patients with COVID-19: 135 are receiving inpatient care and 52 are in ICUs. As of Wednesday, 63.1 per cent of the hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated.

There are 14 Saskatchewan residents in out-of-province ICUs, according to officials.

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 166 to a total of 76,778.

According to the dashboard, 1,749 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 1,245,057 tests have been carried out in the province.

The total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,691,524.

1:37 Months ahead may not be ‘winter of misery’ after all, says Sask. top doc Months ahead may not be ‘winter of misery’ after all, says Sask. top doc

Advertisement