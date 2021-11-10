Ontario commits to second MRI at Peterborough Regional Health Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A second magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine will be added to Peterborough Regional Health Centre, the Ontario government announced on Wednesday.

Peterborough-Kawartha PC MPP Dave Smith says the multi-million-dollar commitment is part of the government’s $30-million investment in the 2021 budget to support MRI services and to add new MRI machines to hospitals. MRIs provide diagnostic imaging of a body’s organs and tissues to help diagnose bone or tissue injuries and even tumours.

When asked by Global News Peterborough, Smith did not provide an exact funding amount, citing costs could change due to supply shortages. A timeline for when the new MRI would be operational was also not announced. The hospital intends to build a new addition first to house the machine.

Smith noted that under the previous Liberal government, new base investments to support the operations of net new MRI machines stopped in 2011 and were limited to one-time investments to support additional MRI operating hours.

“This new MRI machine will save thousands of trips to other communities each year, with local residents being able to access this health service right here in Peterborough,” said Smith. “Fewer trips for families to Toronto or Kingston for health care saves money in gas and meals while reducing travel time and the impact on the environment.”

Dr. Peter McLaughlin, PRHC’s president and CEO, says since 2017, outpatient MRI requests have increased 53 per cent at the regional hospital.

“The addition of a second MRI at PRHC will not only improve access to care closer to home for our patients, it will decrease wait times and offer modern, leading-edge MRI technology for patients in our community and region,” said McLaughlin.

The Ontario government says over the past decade, the demand for MRI services has increased on average by four per cent annually and wait times have increased. The province notes that in 2013-14, approximately 54 per cent of cases were completed within target waits. In 2019-2020, only 39 per cent of cases met target wait times.

“Our government made a commitment to end hallway health care, and that includes ensuring that patients have access to high-quality MRI services,” stated Christine Elliott, deputy premier and minister of health. “By providing hospitals with annual investments to support net new MRI machines, our government is helping to ensure that these vital services are available to patients now and in the future.”

McLaughlin thanked the province for the “very welcome announcement.”

“I would also like to thank the PRHC Foundation for their continued support over the last several years as we have worked toward bringing a second MRI to PRHC,” he said.

Smith and the hospital also announced an additional $101,023 from the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund to support upgrades and repairs to emergency infrastructure.

