Peterborough man arrested after vehicles damaged, driver assaulted in parking lot: police

A Peterborough man is facing several charges, including assault, following an incident in a parking lot on Tuesday evening.

Around 5 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a man damaging vehicles in a parking lot in the area of Lansdowne Street and Goodfellow Road.

Police say witnesses directed officers to the suspect, who was taken into custody.

Investigators also learned the suspect also allegedly attempted to reach into one of the vehicles and grab the driver.

“The driver was able to move the vehicle away from the suspect who caught up to the vehicle and smashed the window,” police said.

Police also learned the suspect had entered a nearby business and “removed an item without permission.”

Curtis Cole, 49, of Peterborough was charged with three counts of mischief under $5,000, assault and theft under $5,000.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 30.