Crime
November 2 2021 2:57pm
05:10

Newly-released video shows Toronto police interviewing serial killer Bruce McArthur in 2016

WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find graphic and disturbing. A newly-released video shows the first time Toronto police interviewed serial killer Bruce McArthur in 2016 over allegations of assault, years before he was convicted of murdering eight men. The video was shown during a disciplinary hearing for Sgt. Paul Gauthier, who was the officer that interrogated McArthur and subsequently let him go.

