Paul Rudd named Sexiest Man Alive for 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Paul Rudd was named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2021 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The late-night host hilariously revealed Rudd’s new title in a skit.

View image in full screen Courtesy People Courtesy People

READ MORE: George Clooney can’t stop bringing up his two Sexiest Man Alive wins

Colbert pretended to “interview” Rudd, 52, for the Sexiest Man Alive “position” in a “comprehensive sexy evaluation.”

Story continues below advertisement

In order to figure out who @people's #SexiestManAlive is, @StephenAtHome put candidate Paul Rudd through a comprehensive sexy evaluation. Here’s exclusive footage of the exam. pic.twitter.com/m2TKt4M275 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 10, 2021

The sexy test is not complete until @StephenAtHome does a physical evaluation. Paul Rudd's final exams are underway for @people's #SexiestManAlive! pic.twitter.com/JqqOdTKiIK — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 10, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

People magazine, the publication that chooses the “sexiest” man every year, confirmed Colbert’s big reveal on social media.

“I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?‘ ” Rudd said to People. “This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.”

The 2020 Sexiest Man Alive was actor Michael B. Jordan, and in 2019 the title went to performer John Legend.

Story continues below advertisement

GALLERY: The most recent Sexiest Man Alive titleholders

—

‘The Late Show’ airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

— With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz