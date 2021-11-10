Paul Rudd named Sexiest Man Alive for 2021

Paul Rudd was named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2021 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
The late-night host hilariously revealed Rudd’s new title in a skit.
Colbert pretended to “interview” Rudd, 52, for the Sexiest Man Alive “position” in a “comprehensive sexy evaluation.”
People magazine, the publication that chooses the “sexiest” man every year, confirmed Colbert’s big reveal on social media.
“I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?‘ ” Rudd said to People. “This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.”
The 2020 Sexiest Man Alive was actor Michael B. Jordan, and in 2019 the title went to performer John Legend.
‘The Late Show’ airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.
— With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz
