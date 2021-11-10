Menu

Entertainment

Paul Rudd named Sexiest Man Alive for 2021

By Brent Furdyk ETCanada.com
Posted November 10, 2021 12:30 pm
Paul Rudd View image in full screen
Paul Rudd arrives at the Netflix premiere of 'Living With Yourself' in Los Angeles, Calif. in 2019. AP Photo

Paul Rudd was named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2021 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The late-night host hilariously revealed Rudd’s new title in a skit.

Courtesy People View image in full screen
Courtesy People Courtesy People

READ MORE: George Clooney can’t stop bringing up his two Sexiest Man Alive wins

Colbert pretended to “interview” Rudd, 52, for the Sexiest Man Alive “position” in a “comprehensive sexy evaluation.”

People magazine, the publication that chooses the “sexiest” man every year, confirmed Colbert’s big reveal on social media.

“I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?‘ ” Rudd said to People. “This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.”

The 2020 Sexiest Man Alive was actor Michael B. Jordan, and in 2019 the title went to performer John Legend.

‘The Late Show’ airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz

© 2021 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
