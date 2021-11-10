Gunshots heard in Saint-Léonard on Tuesday night

Gunshots reportedly rang out Tuesday night in the Saint-Léonard sector of Montreal.
At around 8:45 p.m., Montreal police say they received a call concerning gunfire in the area.
Police found cartridge casings on the ground at the scene as well as bullet holes on a duplex located on Du Bon-Conseil Street, near Châtelet Street.
No victims were located and no suspects were arrested.
Police set up a perimeter to allow investigators to analyze the scene and understand the circumstances surrounding the event.
