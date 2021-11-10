Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Gunshots heard in Saint-Léonard on Tuesday night

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 7:11 am
SPVM View image in full screen
Second . The Canadian Press

Gunshots reportedly rang out Tuesday night in the Saint-Léonard sector of Montreal.

At around 8:45 p.m., Montreal police say they received a call concerning gunfire in the area.

READ MORE: Montreal cyclist dies after being pinned beneath dump truck

Police found cartridge casings on the ground at the scene as well as bullet holes on a duplex located on Du Bon-Conseil Street, near Châtelet Street.

No victims were located and no suspects were arrested.

Police set up a perimeter to allow investigators to analyze the scene and understand the circumstances surrounding the event.

 READ MORE: Ottawa to protect habitat of endangered western chorus frog in Montreal subur

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagSPVM tagGuns tagVictim tagShots taggun shots tagSt-Léonard tagdu Bon-Conseil tagst leo tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers