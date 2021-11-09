Alleged Vancouver yoga pants thief arrested within days of release from jail

Send this page to someone via email

The man who allegedly stole 47 pairs of yoga pants from a downtown Vancouver shop last week has been re-arrested by police, two days after his release from custody.

The 44-year-old was apprehended again on Monday night after allegedly committing a second theft of more than $730 of cosmetics from a department store on Robson Street.

He has 103 prior criminal convictions, including 38 for theft, Vancouver police said Tuesday.

“Most of these thefts are being fueled by chronic offenders who are living with complex social needs, including addiction, poverty and mental illness,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in a news release.

“Sadly, we’re seeing many of these stolen items sold on the street, often in the Downtown Eastside, for pennies on the dollar.”

The VPD is trying to crack down on shoplifting in the downtown core, it added, arresting nine people on Monday alone.

Officers returned more than $4,000 in stolen merchandise, said the release, and are recommending 14 new criminal charges in connection Monday’s arrests. Police also seized numerous weapons, including a knife, a replica firearm and a makeshift weapon called a flail.

“People who live and work in the downtown core are telling us they’re fed up with chronic thieves and vandals targeting their neighbourhoods,” said Addison.

“We hear their frustration loud and clear, which is why we’ve stepped up patrols and enforcement throughout the community and are working hard to hold offenders accountable.”

Thirty-two people were arrested last weekend and nearly $18,000 in stolen property was recovered as part of the enforcement blitz.