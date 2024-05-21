Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested in stabbing death at Sargent Avenue apartment

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 3:06 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen in Winnipeg on Sept. 2, 2021. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen in Winnipeg on Sept. 2, 2021. David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Winnipeg police say the man allegedly responsible for the city’s 18th homicide of the year is behind bars.

Dustin Cody Swampy, 29, was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Rachel Muswagon, originally from Norway House First Nation, on Friday evening.

Police said they found Muswagon at a Sargent Avenue apartment building around 7:45 p.m. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to police, the suspect and victim knew each other, and Swampy — who has been charged with second-degree murder — was arrested at the same apartment without incident.

Winnipeg murder suspect arrested in Saskatoon
