Suspect arrested in stabbing death at Sargent Avenue apartment

Winnipeg police say the man allegedly responsible for the city’s 18th homicide of the year is behind bars.

Dustin Cody Swampy, 29, was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Rachel Muswagon, originally from Norway House First Nation, on Friday evening.

Police said they found Muswagon at a Sargent Avenue apartment building around 7:45 p.m. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, the suspect and victim knew each other, and Swampy — who has been charged with second-degree murder — was arrested at the same apartment without incident.