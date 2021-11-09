Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough pedestrian struck by vehicle on Park Street

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 8:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Pedestrian struck by car on Park Street in Peterborough' Pedestrian struck by car on Park Street in Peterborough
WATCH: A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a car on Park Street South at Romain Street in Peterborough.

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

The collision occurred on Park Street at the intersection with Romaine Street around 7 p.m.

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Little Britain: OPP

The windshield and hood of a small car had extensive damage.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough Police Service closed Romaine Street between Aylmer Street and Monaghan Road as they investigate the collision.

The condition of the pedestrian is not yet known. There’s no word yet if any charges are pending.

More to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagPeterborough tagPeterborough Police Service tagPedestrian tagPedestrian Struck tagPark Street tagPeterborough pedestrian tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers