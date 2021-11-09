Peterborough pedestrian struck by vehicle on Park Street

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

The collision occurred on Park Street at the intersection with Romaine Street around 7 p.m.

The windshield and hood of a small car had extensive damage.

Peterborough Police Service closed Romaine Street between Aylmer Street and Monaghan Road as they investigate the collision.

The condition of the pedestrian is not yet known. There’s no word yet if any charges are pending.

More to come…