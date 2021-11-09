Guelph Storm edge London Knights in overtime, 4-3

Guelph forward Danny Zhilkin got to a loose puck off the faceoff to begin overtime and slipped it behind Brett Brochu to give the Storm a 4-3 victory over the London Knights on Tuesday night.

The goal came just nine seconds into overtime and had the Knights exiting Budweiser Gardens ice without a win for the first time this year.

London had fought back in the third period to score the tying goal after Guelph entered the final 20 minutes up 3-2. Tonio Stranges buried a one-timer on a Knights power play with 4:07 remaining in regulation time. Stranges converted a Ruslan Gazizov pass across the ice for his first goal of the season. It was Gazizov’s second assist of the game and gave hime four assists in his first three games for London.

Stranges also added an assist on the game’s first goal by Colton Sith, who got the scoring going on a first period London power play. Gazizov got behind the net, faked like he was going to try to come out front and then fed Smith standing beside the right post and Smith roofed a shot for his seventh goal of the year.

London carried that 1-0 lead into a wild opening three minutes of the second period.

Marko Sikic tied the game for the Storm unassisted at 1:06.

Just 55 seconds later, Max McCue finished a three-way passing play from fellow San Jose Sharks prospect Liam Gilmartin and overager Cody Morgan and that put the Knights back in front 2-1.

Daniil Chayka tied the game for a second time 36 seconds after that goal and it stayed that way until the OHL’s leading point-getter, Sasha Pastujov, popped in his 13th goal in 14 games on a 5-on-3 man advantage, setting the stage for the Knights to come back in the third.

This was the seventh time in 11 games that the outcome of a Knights game was decided by one goal. Right now, London has a 6-1-1 record in one-goal games this season.

Knights captan Luke Evangelista missed his second consecutive game with an illness.

Guelph outshot the Knights 33-30. London was 2-for-2 on the power play. The Storm were 1-for-4.

The Knights held their annual Remembrance Day Ceremony at centre ice before the game honouring members of the Canadian Military.

London is now 10-1-1 on the year in first place overall in the OHL. The Knights are one point ahead of the Soo Greyhounds who will be London’s next opponent.

View image in full screen London, Ont. – Members of the London Knights and the Guelph Storm line the red carpet to pay tribute to the veterans in attendance at the Knights Remembrance Day ceremony held on November 9, 2021. Jim Van Horne/980 CFPL

The newest Knight

London announced the signing of 2021 3rd round selection Carson Lloyd on Nov. 8. Lloyd is a defenceman who is playing this season with the Georgetown Raiders of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Lloyd has a December birthday and will not turn 16 until Dec. 8. Lloyd is five-feet-10-inches tall and 170 pounds and is known for being a steady player in his own zone who can chip in offensively. Lloyd came up through the North York Rangers system.

Chantler headed east

Londoner and now former London Knight Jacob Chantler has a very good chance to play in the 2022 Memorial Cup tournament. The 19-year old has been claimed on waivers by the host Saint John Sea Dogs. The former London National had played in three games this season for the Knights. Chantler is the second Ontario-born player on the Saint John roster joining former Ottawa 67’s forward Yanic Crete.

From the Knights to the Mustangs

The Western Mustang men’s hockey team started their 2021-22 season with a victory over Laurier and a loss to Windsor. Former Knights goaltender Dylan Myskiw and Knights forward Alex Turko are on the Western roster.

Turko spent two full seasons wearing green and gold and is entering his second full season with the Mustangs after the OUA failed to play in 2020-21. Myskiw finished his major junior career in London after spending four years in the Western Hockey League. They are joined by Londoner Ethan Szypula, Komoka’s Kyle Pettit and Andrew Bruder from Woodstock, Ont.

Up next

The Knights will host the Soo Greyhounds on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 at Budweiser Gardens. Sault Ste. Marie is currently the highest-scoring team in the Ontario Hockey League with 65 goals in their first 14 games. By comparison, eight OHL teams have yet to reach the 40-goal mark this year.

The Greyhounds have a pair of London, Ont.-born forwards in Bryce McConnell-Barker and Jordan D’Intino. McConnell-Barker has eight goals and 11 points already this season while D’Intino scored his first OHL goal on Nov. 5 against Guelph.

Coverage of the game will begin at 7 pm on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.