Westbank First Nation commemorates Indigenous Veterans Day

Ahead of Remembrance Day, communities nationwide recognized the contributions that Indigenous peoples have made to the Canadian military on Indigenous Veterans Day.

“I am happy to see that Indigenous communities have been taking their time on November 8th to recognize Aboriginal Veterans day as well as November 11th,” said Joshua Trowsse-Freeman, a captain in the Canadian Armed Forces.

“Both of those days are equally as important. However, I do think it is important to remember those specific Indigenous stories.”

Westbank First Nation presented traditional songs and prayer, plus a special reading of names of veterans from the community.

“Indigenous peoples have been participating in very large volumes and numbers for over 100 years now, since the First World War,” said WFN councillor Jordan Coble.

“All of us in Westbank First Nations today have ancestry connected to veterans in our territory.”

One person in attendance, Dina Littlechief, held a photo of her uncle, Joe Sandy, at the ceremony.

“He was in the Second World War and he is still alive,” said Littlechief. “He’s 100 years old. We wouldn’t be here surviving as we are right now. We are really proud of the veterans.”

Indigenous Veterans Day has been recognized since 1994, first in Manitoba before being nationally recognized.

Trowsse-Freeman says he’s of Cree ancestry and has been serving in the military for 13 years.

He added this day “has a huge impact on myself, personally, but as well to our communities. I really feel that it brings back a lot of respect and honour into our community that has been largely forgotten.”

