Man charged with murder in N.S. shooting that killed 23-year-old

Police in Amherst, N.S. have charged a man in relation to a fatal shooting.

Officers were called to a home on Bayview Drive at about 2 p.m. on Monday, where they found a person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre by paramedics and later died.

Joseph Thomas Hartson, 33, was charged with murder on Tuesday, in the death of Jerry Jordan Morrissey, 23.

Amherst Police Department say Morrissey was from Amherst, but did not live at that home on Bayview Drive.

Police say they have contacted the victim’s family.

“We offered them our sincere condolences,” Police Chief Dwayne Pike said in a statement.

“This incident is heart-breaking for all of those involved.”

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 902-667-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.