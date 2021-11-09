Public help sought in locating Lake Country man missing for nearly a month: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lake Country are seeking a man who’s been missing for nearly a month.

According to the RCMP, Kelly Maylend Hunt was last seen on Oct. 16 at his residence on Sherman Drive in Lake Country.

“Since Kelly’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads, however, Kelly remains missing,” RCMP said on Tuesday.

Police said Hunt may be driving a 2009 blue Chevrolet Equinox, with B.C. licence plate 028 NXD. Investigators believe he may have travelled to the Lower Mainland.

Hunt is described as a 51-year-old male with brown-grey hair, blue eyes and a red-grey beard. He is said to be five feet, seven inches and 200 pounds.

“Police are concerned for Kelly’s health and well-being,” said police, “and family and friends report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.”

Anyone with information on Hunt’s whereabouts can contact their local police detachment or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

