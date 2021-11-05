Menu

Crime

Missing B.C. man linked to double murder in South Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 5:55 pm
Police sent out a reminder that Anthony James Graham hasn’t been seen since late May 2021. Graham was charged with first-degree murder earlier this year. View image in full screen
Police sent out a reminder that Anthony James Graham hasn’t been seen since late May 2021. Graham was charged with first-degree murder earlier this year. RCMP

A missing person reminder issued by police in B.C.’s Interior this week was notable for what it didn’t contain: that the man is linked to a double murder investigation.

On Thursday, RCMP in Prince George sent out a reminder that Anthony James Graham hasn’t been seen since late May 2021.

“In June of 2021, the Prince George RCMP opened an investigation into the disappearance of Anthony Graham,” said the press release.

“Friends of Mr. Graham stated they last saw him around May 25, 2021 in Prince George.”

Read more: B.C. RCMP identify Naramata homicide victims as brothers from Kamloops

The release noted that Graham has connections to the Okanagan.

Earlier this year, first-degree murder charges were laid against Graham, 35, and Wade Cudmore, 32, in the double slaying of Kamloops brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer.

The bodies of the Fryer brothers were found on May 10 in the South Okanagan, by a couple hiking near Naramata Creek Forest Service Road.

Click to play video: 'Two charged in Naramata double murder' Two charged in Naramata double murder
Two charged in Naramata double murder – Jun 19, 2021

At the time, B.C. RCMP called it a targeted incident, with police later releasing the brothers’ identities.

RCMP said Cudmore was arrested while Graham was at large.

Read more: Lenient sentence for Midway man convicted of serious firearm and drug offenses

“Their homicides are believed to be connected to gang and drug activities, with alleged criminal activities not limited to Naramata, but other areas of B.C., including northern B.C. and the Lower Mainland,” B.C. RCMP Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon said on June 18.

“We are concerned that Anthony is a target and those associated to him, or found in his proximity, are also at risk. Anthony, if you see or hear this message, I am asking you to turn yourself into the nearest police station.”

Click to play video: 'Naramata homicide victim identified' Naramata homicide victim identified
Naramata homicide victim identified – Jun 11, 2021
