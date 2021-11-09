SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 9, 2021 1:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Doctors warned of new types of Western Canadian COVID-19' Doctors warned of new types of Western Canadian COVID-19
A Saskatchewan doctor warned her colleagues about new types of the COVID-19 Delta variant that emerged in Western Canada.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update for Alberta on Tuesday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health is expected to speak at 3 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post, on 630 CHED and on all Corus Alberta Facebook pages.

Read more: Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations drops but Alberta announces 13 more coronavirus deaths Monday

On Monday, Alberta Health said hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus had continued to drop, but 13 deaths were reported over the weekend.

The province doesn’t provide COVID-19 data on Saturdays and Sundays.

As of Monday’s update, 608 people were in hospital with COVID-19, down from 660 on Friday. The number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs also declined, down from 141 on Friday to 135 on Monday.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: U.S. opening land border to fully-vaccinated Canadians on Monday' COVID-19: U.S. opening land border to fully-vaccinated Canadians on Monday

Alberta confirmed an additional 1,300 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend: 586 on Friday, 430 on Saturday and 284 on Sunday.

On Monday, more Albertans became eligible for a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who are 70 or older and are at least six months past their second dose are now eligible.

“Booster shots can add important additional protection from COVID-19, especially for the vulnerable,” Health Minister Jason Copping tweeted.

Read more: Physicians warn of 5th wave if restrictions lifted too quickly as COVID numbers ease

All First Nations, Inuit and Métis people 18 and older and are six months past their second dose are also eligible.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw’s news conference.

