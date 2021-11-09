Sarnia police look into complaints of ‘suspicious’ people going door to door

Sarnia police are warning the public about “suspicious” people going door to door after a number of people posted to social media.

Police say over the last few days they have received a number of calls regarding two women going door to door, allegedly selling chocolates for an “unknown charity” in the Philippines or something similar.

The women are reportedly travelling with a place SUV and have been going door to door in Sarnia’s northeast end, police report.

“There have been some unconfirmed theories generated over social media regarding their intent but there has been no evidence or complaints to indicate any crime has taken place,” a statement from Sarnia police read.

Police are asking that anyone who comes in contact with those individuals contact Sarnia police so officers can speak to them and investigate the matter further.

Residents are also reminded to not open their door if they feel uncomfortable or if they don’t know the individuals, and to contact police if there is a safety concern.